Browns Reportedly Not Cutting Playmaker After Release Rumor

The Cleveland Browns will have an eventful build to Tuesday’s roster deadline as they look to help the team rebound from a 3-14 campaign a year ago. With general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski potentially putting their jobs on the line, each decision will be examined closely, and it could be the difference between competing for a division title or spending another year in the AFC North’s basement.

Sometimes, decisions may be examined too closely. One veteran was possibly packing his bags as rumors of his release surfaced on Monday evening. But it appears it was a false alarm, and he’ll be a member of the Browns after all.

The #Browns are NOT releasing WR/returner Deandre Carter. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2025

Browns Keeping WR/KR DeAndre Carter After False Release Rumor

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday that the Browns were releasing veteran receiver and kick returner DeAndre Carter. The report was believable as Carter has been with 10 different teams since entering the league as a UDFA in 2015, but it was later debunked by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who reports the 32-year-old is sticking around.

Carter signed as a free agent this spring after spending last year with the Chicago Bears. While he’s been in the league for seven seasons, he’s surpassed 20 receptions just three times, including a 2022 campaign where he caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers.

While he only caught nine passes for 72 scoreless yards for the Bears last season, Carter makes his money as a returner. He’s averaged 9.7 yards per punt return and 23.5 yards per kickoff return since entering the league and returned a touchdown 101 yards for a touchdown as a member of the Washington Commanders in 2021.

With Carter remaining on the team, his staying brings some clarity to the Browns’ receiver room. Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, and Jamari Thrash are currently listed as starters, while Kaden Davis and Gage Larvadain were vying for spots before rookie Isaiah Bond was signed on Aug. 18.

Either way, the Browns will need someone to step up as they look to avoid another disappointing season in 2025.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: