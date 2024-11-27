Browns Reportedly Planning QB Move That Will Infuriate Fans
By Joe Summers
The Browns have enjoyed a resurgence under QB Jameis Winston, who has led the team to impressive victories over the Ravens and Steelers in his four starts since Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles.
Unfortunately for fans who enjoy exciting football and unforgettable pre-game speeches, it sounds like Cleveland is planning a change. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the organization may give Dorian Thompson-Robinson a start or two before the year ends.
For a roster who endured the league's worst play at the position before Winston stepped in, it's a gut punch that could derail the positive momentum being built.
Browns Reportedly Considering Starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
"As much fun as the Jameis Winston story is, there has been a lot of chatter coming out of Cleveland that the Browns might want to get a look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the end of this season to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans," Graziano writes. "Don't be surprised to see Thompson-Robinson get a start or two before the season is over."
Look, we've seen enough from Thompson-Robinson to know he isn't the future for this organization. During his two-year career, the 2023 fifth-round pick has completed 51.8% of his passes for 522 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) with just one TD to six interceptions.
That's not the stat line of someone who could realistically start next season. Perhaps head coach Kevin Stefanski just wants to see if Thompson-Robinson could stick as a backup, yet it'd still drain the roster to sit Winston yet again when he's clearly the best option.
It makes perfect sense to evaluate players as the campaign nears its conclusion. That said, Winston allows you the opportunity to actually get a look at the rest of the roster. Incompetent QB play drains everyone else and makes it difficult to measure the performances of other players.
With Winston under center, at least you know you have a fighter's chance to compete. Thompson-Robinson provides no such chance, so promoting him for the sake of it would be a slap in the face to fans and players alike.
