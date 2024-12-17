Browns Reportedly Shaking Up QB Room for Week 16 Game
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will likely have a new starting quarterback under center when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Cleveland will start second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday. The former UCLA standout replaced starter Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ Week 15 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If the Browns are reportedly going with Thompson-Robinson on Sunday it makes sense, given how Winston has played lately. Winston threw three interceptions against the Chiefs, making it the third time this season he’s had a game with at least three interceptions.
Winston has done a good job pushing the ball down the field, which is what the Browns’ offense was missing with Deshaun Watson this season. However, he has turned over the ball too much, putting more stress and pressure on the Browns’ defense.
Thompson-Robinson also threw an interception in last week’s loss to the Chiefs as he led the final two offensive drives. But Stefanski must feel like the young quarterback gives them a better chance to win than Winston.
The 25-year-old Thompson-Robinson hasn’t started in any games this season after making three starts as a rookie in 2023. In those three games, he completed 52.7 percent of his passes for 420 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions.
The Browns were also 1-2 in those games started by Thompson-Robinson. The former UCLA QB played against the Bengals in Week 7 after Watson suffered a devastating season-ending injury.
Thompson-Robinson came in as relief for Watson, completing 11-of-24 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions.
That said, the Browns hope Thompson-Robinson will limit his mistakes against an opportunistic Bengals defense that had four interceptions in Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland is listed as a 7.5-point road underdog in Week 16 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
