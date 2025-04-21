Browns Rival Gearing Up to Draft Controversial QB if He Falls in 1st Round

You don't have to tell Cleveland Browns fans about the perils of drafting a risky, high-upside quarterback with a larger-than-life personality that makes them a polarizing and controversial prospect.

And it would be really nice for Browns fans if the 2025 version of that prospect went to an AFC North rival instead of the Browns.

According to Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to be the team that makes that mistake on Thursday.

Browns Fans Laughing as Steelers Prepare for Shedeur Sanders Possibility

According to the latest 2025 NFL Draft notes from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers will seriously entertain the prospect of drafting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders if he falls during Round 1 of the draft on Thursday.

According to Schefter, the Steelers hadn't expected to even have to think about the possibility, but now that it's seeming increasingly likely, they have changed their preparation. He adds that according to some people, Sanders "could go as high as No. 3 to the Giants or as low as No. 21 to the Steelers."

The NFL Draft odds on DraftKings Sportsbook also have the Steelers up to +275 to take Sanders – ranking third behind the New Orleans Saints (+195) and, much to fans' dismay, the Cleveland Browns (+250).

The Browns' "glass house" quarterback room makes it hard to talk too much smack about the Steelers, but the organization has watched all of the top QB free agents go elsewhere this offseason, and their most likely starters for 2025 seem to be Mason Rudolph, Aaron Rodgers or Sanders. Yikes.

It's also just a bizarre fit. The Steelers are usually a no-nonsense sort of franchise, and the last player who carried too much off-field baggage for Pittsburgh was Antonio Brown, whom the team allowed to walk in the prime of his career.

Could Sanders be the future at QB for the Steelers? Most Browns fans are hoping that they'll try it.

