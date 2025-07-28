Browns Rookie's 53-Man Roster Odds Skyrocket Following Latest QB Injury News

The Cleveland Browns' biggest area of focus this offseason is around the quarterback position. The Dawg Pound knows that they are having a four-man QB competition between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

This year's training camp has seen all four players get snaps under center, but the latest injury news to Pickett will have an effect across the team.

According to WEWS' Camryn Justice, Pickett suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and is going to be reevaluated later in the week to see how he's feeling. Justice added that this injury will change how the reps are broken down between Sanders, Gabriel, and Flacco.

#Browns QB Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury, source confirmed. The injury will be reevaluated later in the week but his absence reshape the distribution of reps for Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders.



This was the last play of practice on Saturday—Pickett taking the final rep pic.twitter.com/YSUTg35NNs — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 27, 2025

While this is bad news for Pickett, it bodes well for one of the Browns' rookie signal-callers.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Will Take Advantage of Kenny Pickett's Injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it a priority to see what these guys can do on the practice field, but Pickett's absence could benefit Sanders the most.

The rookie QB is the only player who hasn't received first-team reps through the first week of camp. Despite that, Sanders has been solid during his reps with the second and third teams thus far. Over four training camp practices, he has gone 20-of-31 with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.

During the July 26 practice, Sanders got some reps ahead of Gabriel for the first time in camp, and it resulted in a 32-yard pass to Luke Floriea.

Sanders' stellar play in practice has been consistent throughout the rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp. With Pickett missing some time, that will allow the former Colorado gunslinger to get more reps, especially with the first team.

Flacco is the veteran option at quarterback, but Sanders and Gabriel give them some young guys who have some promise. Cleveland made sure to snag two rookies back in April as they revamped the entire room.

The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's best asset is his accuracy and poise at the position. Over his last two seasons in college, he went 651-of-907 for 7,364 passing yards and 64 touchdowns. His 71.8% completion percentage is an all-time FBS record.

Sanders has the aura that gravitates fans towards him, and now he can have a shot to bring that onto the practice field with the first-team unit and showcase why he should be a legit threat to start at quarterback for the Browns

One person's loss comes at the benefit of someone else. And Sanders is that guy in this situation.

