Browns Rookie Has Already Made $2 Million Veteran Expendable

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett there wasn't much thought that the quarterback would be the team's answer. Rather, it allowed for a reset of the quarterback room and set the franchise up to make a more impactful addition down the road. This would end with the Browns bringing in not only Pickett, but Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel as well. All adding up to making Pickett an easy piece to move on from if the results aren't improving throughout the offseason.

Drafting Gabriel still left a clear path for Pickett to remain on the roster even if it was as an expensive third option. However, the moment Shedeur Sanders was selected by the franchise, Pickett's time in Cleveland started running out. Carrying four quarterbacks on your active roster simply doesn't make sense on its face even for the Browns.

Browns' Quarterback Kenny Pickett is in Trouble

No matter how Gabriel and Sanders fare in the offseason the team isn't going to cut a rookie quarterback it just spent a draft pick on. The move would be admitting defeat and giving the fan base and ownership groups every reason to turn on the decision-makers. This leaves Flacco and Pickett competing for the one lone veteran spot with the answer remaining clear.

Sanders being selected has already ended Pickett's time in Cleveland; the official move is just yet to be made. Looking at each quarterback and what they might bring to the franchise there isn't a reasonable debate Pickett is the odd man out.

With this in mind, Browns fans should remain focused on the rookie quarterbacks and how Flacco looks in comparison. It is clear that the contract of Pickett is either going to be traded or simply absorbed at the end of the preseason. Barring an outstanding run from the former Pittsburgh starter it is the only answer the franchise can find.

For the Browns, Sanders and Gabriel should be the obvious choices with the roster having no chance of competing. Allow both rookies chances to get into the lineup and find out if you have a franchise answer that has eluded the team for much of its history.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: