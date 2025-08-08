Browns Rookie Leaving Cleveland Wanting More Early in Camp

When the Cleveland Browns selected Mason Graham near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, many were curious to see if he'd live up to the lofty expectations that come with his draft spot. Some didn't think he was the kind of prospect that could make a major impact on the Browns' defense, while others were salivating over the Browns finally getting an elite talent at the interior defensive line spot.

So far through camp, Graham has proven his supporters right. Sports Illustrated has found some interesting videos (via The Browns X account) that showcase Graham's impressive performances so far. While it may be the beginning of training camp, it's still a good sign that Graham may be the guy.

After all, we weren't seeing many (if any) highlight moments from Jordan Elliott or Tommy Togiai. So even if some people dismiss this as just 'camp', this is the first time a DT that GM Andrew Berry drafted is actually impressing.

Graham is having such success so far that Fox Sports believes he'll have a major impact on the Browns' defense. The outfit posted their top 10 impactful rookies list on X and listed Graham at No. 7 on the list. Only Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, Abdul Carrter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Ashton Jeanty were expected to have greater impacts on their respective teams.

If Graham can in fact come in, dominate the line of scrimmage, and become a focal point for opposing offenses to worry about, then maybe Myles Garrett can have an even more explosive and exciting season. After all, if Graham is proving to be the wrecking ball we're told he could be, then offenses may have to double-team not only Garrett but Graham as well.

That would cause a serious wrinkle for every offense the Browns matched up with.

While Graham is showcasing a lot of impressive moves, we have to shout out to WR Luke Floriea. Of course, Floriea is a local kid who's putting up some nice outings with the Browns. The Mentor High School and Kent State alum has been turning heads with his route-running and sure hands. The Browns aren't deep at wide receiver, and aside from Jerry Jeudy, no spot should really be seen as untouchable.

If Floriea can show up in the upcoming preseason games, then it's a good chance he makes the Browns this season.

