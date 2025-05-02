Browns Rookie Nips Weight Controversy in the Bud After the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns made the unexpected and polarizing decision on draft day to move down three spots from their pick at No. 2 to select Mason Graham out of Michigan. Graham became the first defensive tackle off the board as GM Andrew Berry prioritized bolstering the trenches over skill positions.

Graham was considered to be the best interior defensive lineman in the draft and has the potential to be a difference-maker from day one. Some skeptics, however, pointed out one data point that stood out from Graham's NFL Combine measurements. Graham weighed in at 296 pounds at the combine, 24 pounds lighter than his playing weight in college.

The standout rookie finally addressed the controversy and made sure that Browns fans had nothing to worry about, per Cleveland.com's Ashley Bastock.

At the NFL Combine, Mason Graham generated headlines when he weighed in 24 pounds lighter than his playing weight at Michigan.



Mason Graham Reveals the Truth Behind the Weight Controversy

While confirming his weight fluctuation, the former CFP national champion said that the Combine week took a toll on him and added that the "weight is not an issue".

"I was like 304 when I arrived at the Combine and that kind of week took a toll on me. I was in medical from 10 (a.m.) to 7:30 p.m., I missed some of my formal visits, but I feel like the weight’s not an issue. I’m 310 right now, I feel really good and kind of ready to go just right into rookie minicamp." Mason Graham

Graham went on to add that he was currently 310. This is still a lower number than his Michigan days, but it's important to note that the offseason program hasn't started yet. After conferring with the coaching staff and the medical team in Cleveland, the ideal weight for Graham will likely be determined for his rookie campaign.

Regardless of where he is weight-wise, the Browns will rely heavily on Graham to get them to another level defensively. Considering the question marks surrounding Cleveland's offense, the defensive unit has to be elite for them to get back to their winning ways.

