Browns Rookie QB May Pull Ahead of Peer After Injury Twist

The Cleveland Browns are still trying to figure out what’s happening at the quarterback position, and it may take all preseason for it to come together. Shedeur Sanders had a strong debut in Cleveland’s first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday night but Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel all could take claim to the starting role before the Browns open against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

While Flacco may have the inside edge thanks to his veteran status, it seemed like Sanders’ preseason performance went a long way to getting him on the active roster. But a surprising injury may have thrown a wrench in Cleveland’s quarterback plans and swung the advantage back to Gabriel.

Dillon Gabriel’s Runway is Clear After Shedeur Sanders Injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Sanders sat out Wednesday’s practice with the Eagles due to an oblique injury. Stefanski said that Sanders felt discomfort in the area during warmups and he was a last-minute scratch due to the injury.

With sources telling ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi that Sanders will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, it’s a big blow for a player that threw a pair of touchdowns against the Panthers and was knocking on the door for first-team reps. But it could be what Gabriel needs to earn a spot on the team.

Gabriel had an early advantage since he was selected two rounds ahead of Sanders in April’s draft. SI’s Albert Breer also said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that the Browns are more comfortable with putting Gabriel than Sanders at this point of the competition.

“At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular-season game than they would Shedeur Sanders,” Breer said. “That doesn’t mean that can’t change. …I don’t think a few throws in a preseason game is going to be the change agent that people want it to be.”

Breer also mentioned that the Browns could consider trading Pickett if he tumbles down the depth chart and it gives Gabriel an even clearer path to making the roster despite battling a hamstring injury that kept him out of Friday’s game.

Gabriel was a surprising pick in April’s draft, but has some qualities that could translate to the NFL. He owns a 65.2% completion rate and completed 72.9% of his passes in his lone year at Oregon and his 1.5% interception rate shows he can scan the field and make good decisions. Of course, there are other issues such as his advanced age (24) and 5-foot-11, 205-pound frame. But the Browns must have felt good about his fit in Stefanski’s offense to make him the 94th overall pick.

If Gabriel can finish out the preseason strong and Sanders misses extended time, he should be able to claim one of the spots on Cleveland’s roster. If not, it could open the door for Sanders’s return and a late push toward a roster spot.

