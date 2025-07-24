Browns Rumored to Have Big Name Already in Their Sights for 2026

The revolving door at the quarterback position that Cleveland Browns fans have grown accustomed to over the years could, finally, be something that the Dawg Pound doesn't have to worry about sooner rather than later.

The Deshaun Watson contract set Cleveland back; there is no debating that. Barring Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders surprising the football world and taking hold of the QB1 job this season, the Browns are likely to be in the market for a quarterback, yet again, in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 2026 QB class expected to be much better than the QB class that just entered the league in April, and Cleveland owning the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick, one collegiate signal-caller is already rumored to be at the top of ownership's wish list.

Browns Rumored to Have Arch Manning Already in Their Sights for 2026

Arch Manning has been a known commodity for years, and he is set to enter the 2025 season as the unquestioned starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The Heisman hopeful has been projected to be one of the best available signal-callers in the country, and, according to Colin Cowherd of FS1, Manning is high on the wish list of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.

Colin Cowherd has heard that the Browns and Jimmy Haslam are eyeing both Arch Manning and Nick Saban 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/MZUEgXIlE9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 23, 2025

While Manning has shown glimpses of greatness in his first two seasons for the Longhorns, he has only attempted 90 passes in the 12 games he has appeared in. Of those 90 passes, nine of which went for touchdowns, which only adds to the allure of the next Manning QB to enter the NFL.

With their first-round pick, as well as Jacksonville's selection, Cleveland has all the necessary ammunition to move up to the No. 1 overall pick, if needed. At this point, it is impossible to predict what the top of the 2026 NFL Draft will look like.

Even if a deal to acquire Arch isn't possible, it does take two to tango; there are several skilled quarterbacks eligible to make the jump from college to the pros in 2026. One way or another, it sounds like Browns fans can anticipate the franchise targeting a quarterback again next offseason.

