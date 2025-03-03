Browns Seen as Favorite to Land Veteran QB if He's Cut by Current Team

The Cleveland Browns' front office has a lot going on with the NFL Combine now over. They've got holes all across the roster, not much cap space to work with, and an increasingly frustrated fanbase desperate to see a winner.

Whiffing at quarterback has long plagued the organization. Deshaun Watson is the latest miss and while it's obvious that he has no business being part of the team moving forward, the Browns don't have a lot of encouraging options.

After the reports that Kansas City Chiefs backup Carson Wentz could be an option in free agency, some new information suggests that Cleveland is the leader in the clubhouse for another vet. Unfortunately, this one won't make fans happy either.

Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones and Carson Wentz are names to watch as vet QB options for the Browns, per @JFowlerESPN. pic.twitter.com/JcYfA2f8zU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 2, 2025

Browns Reportedly Leading the Race for QB Kirk Cousins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted that Cousins, Daniel Jones, and Wentz are names to watch for the Browns. Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda took that one step further, explaining that the Browns are the favorites to land Cousins in free agency should the Atlanta Falcons elect not to keep him.

"The overriding belief was Cousins, who is due a $10 million bonus in a few months, would be cut in favor of second-year passer Michael Penix Jr., who played well late last season," Pauline writes. "If Cousins is, in fact, cut, people still believe he will land in Cleveland, as I reported a few weeks ago."

Considering Cousins' $40 million cap hit in 2025, it'd make little sense for the Falcons to keep him on the roster. He faltered down the stretch, throwing no TDs to eight interceptions in a brutal four-game losing streak before getting benched. Cousins blamed the disappointing production on an injury, and this is still a four-time Pro Bowler.

It's hard to get overjoyed about someone who will be 37 years old before the season starts and has only one career playoff win though. Maybe the Browns could sign Cousins and still draft a signal caller with the No. 2 pick, but that's roughly the same strategy that blew up in Atlanta's face.

Every option needs to be on the table. Sooner or later though, Cleveland needs to actually invest in the future at the position.

