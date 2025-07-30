Browns Send Failed WR Packing Just Days into Camp

The Cleveland Browns have been bitten by the injury bug at the start of training camp, forcing the front office to pivot and sign replacements at those positions. With Martin Emerson Jr. being the latest veteran to go down, Andrew Berry had to make a move.

And for one wide receiver, that paved the way for him to finally be let go.

Browns Send Failed WR Mike Woods II Packing Just Days into Camp

Wide receiver Michael Woods II was waived with an injury designation on Wednesday, marking the end of his tenure with the Browns.

After three seasons with the franchise, the former sixth-round pick had more than enough opportunities to prove himself, but squandered them. That made him an easy choice to cut for roster space during this health crisis, especially since he's nursing a hand issue himself at the moment that's prevented him from practicing.

#Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. placed on IR for the season with his ruptured Achilles; Mike Woods II waived with injury designation and will revert to IR if not claimed. Browns can also reach a settlement with him --> https://t.co/nNilR4Vz66 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2025

For those unaware of how the waiver process works for a player with an injury designation, the Associated Press offered the following breakdown.

"Players can also be waived/injured, which means the player can be claimed by another team or revert to his original team’s IR list after the claiming period. The team can then decide whether it wants to move forward with the player or release him with an injury settlement."

At this time, there have been no reports regarding what the Browns intend to do, but those options are on the table. Given the lack of production Woods II has had during his time in Cleveland to this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team work toward an injury settlement so that he can be given his outright release.

With just 12 receptions and 110 receiving yards to his credit since entering the NFL, there likely won't be many teams knocking on his door to claim him off of waivers. One way or another, the Browns appear ready to move on from the failed draft pick.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: