Browns Send Rookie Packing for Good After Brief Return

The Cleveland Browns are forced to make tough roster decisions at this juncture of the offseason, just like every other team in the NFL, as we move closer to training camp opening and the regular season kicking off.

Given the issues the franchise is facing from the failed investment in Deshaun Watson, the rest of the roster has been built on the fly, with Cleveland taking chances on players who would require just a minimal financial investment in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

The build-up to the 2025 campaign has been no different, and one of Cleveland's rookie signings has already been shown the door.

Cleveland Browns Officially Send Rookie WR Packing After Injury

Rookie wide receiver Ja’seem Reed, a former University of San Diego standout, was released from the team's Injured Reserve list on Tuesday. Despite playing for a smaller school, Reed was impressive each time he touched the field, reeling in 77 passes for 1,052 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2024.

While he showed enough during his collegiate career to receive an opportunity from the Browns after the draft, Cleveland opted to waive him in mid-May. He then reverted to the team's IR after clearing waivers, but now GM Andrew Berry has chosen to free up the spot Reed was taking up ahead of training camp next month.

With Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Dionte Johnson in place as the starters in the Browns' wide receiver room, there was no need for Cleveland to wait any longer for Reed's injury issues to work themselves out.

While it is unfortunate for Reed that his opportunity with the organization was over not long after it started, the Browns' front office needs to be focused on putting together the best 53-man roster possible each Sunday. Reed did not line up with that need at this point, leaving him open to this type of roster move.

Cleveland's offense will be under the microscope this season, no matter who the starting quarterback is. With new faces at a variety of positions on the offensive side of the ball, there will be plenty of talk about the happenings at the Dawg Pound as the 2025 season moves forward. Reed, however, will not be the focus of any of those conversations.

