Browns Send Star Defender to NFC Contender in Latest Projected Trade
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns could be one of the more active teams ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline. The Browns got a jumpstart on their trade deadline shopping list a couple of weeks ago, sending star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
Since that trade, Cleveland is 1-1 in its last two games, which includes a win last week over the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns are still in the basement of the AFC standings and will need a dramatic turnaround to grab a playoff spot.
With that in mind, Cleveland could look to trade veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who has generated a bunch of trade interest around the NFL over the last two weeks.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports believes the Detroit Lions could be the perfect trade partner for the Browns. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL and need another pass rusher after star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month.
"A name that has been floated around is Za'Darius Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler who is in the middle of his second season with the Browns. Smith, after having a so-so 2023 season, has returned to form this year. His 5.5 sacks through eight games is more than double what the Lions' current leader in sacks has (Alim McNeill) with Hutchinson out. The Lions should see if the Browns (who recently traded Cooper to the Bills) would have interest in moving another notable player before the deadline."
The Browns are reportedly seeking a “really good Day 3 pick” in a potential trade for Smith, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
If that’s the price for Smith, the Lions could throw a deal together as they have two fourth-round picks. One of their fourth-round picks is through the Philadelphia Eagles.
Detroit could send that pick to the Browns for the veteran pass rusher, who was re-signed to a two-year, $23 million contract. If Cleveland takes that offer, it could open more snaps for former fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire.
