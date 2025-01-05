Browns Shake Up Coaching Staff Following Week 18 Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns just wrapped up their regular season finale on Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens, and are already making sweeping changes to their coaching staff.
On Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns have parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.
The Browns' decision to fire Dorsey and Dickerson was shocking, as both guys were hired last year after the team fired former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Van Pelt ultimately landed an OC role with the New England Patriots.
Dorsey was fired by the Buffalo Bills in Nov. 2023 before getting hired by Cleveland. Bill Callahan, who was the Browns offensive line coach, left to coach the Tennessee Titans with his son (Brian Callahan).
Cleveland thought Dorsey would re-ignite their offensive attack/scheme with the help of veteran QB Deshaun Watson. However, that never came to fruition as Watson suffered a season-ending right-torn Achilles injury on Oct. 20.
The Browns would play three more different quarterbacks this season (Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe) with varying results. Dorsey took over the play-calling duties after the Watson injury, but the Browns still weren’t seeing much progress.
Heading into the final Sunday of the regular season, the Browns are ranked 28th in total offense and dead-last in scoring (15.2).
Meanwhile, the Browns thought Dickerson would help get the offensive line right after he spent the previous years in Seattle as their run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.
But that never materialized this season as the Browns struggled to run the football (94.6 yards per game, 28th in the NFL). Cleveland also gave up the second-most sacks per game (3.9), a notable difference from last season with Callahan (2.7).
Nevertheless, with the Browns finishing the 2024 season at a disappointing 3-14 record, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland makes any more changes to the coaching staff.
