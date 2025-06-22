Browns' Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Speeding Tickets

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is already off to a rough start to his NFL career. After falling in the draft to the fifth around after being a widely projected first-round pick, Sanders is making news for the wrong reasons so far.

Sanders has been cited for two speeding tickets in the last two weeks. All this has done for him has brought on more negative attention than he already had post-draft and while should be a bit concerning for Browns fans, he's already saying the right things to learn from his mistakes.

Sanders "Made Some Wrong Choices" and Can "Learn From Them"

Sanders responded to the backlash he has received for the tickets in a video posted at Browns tight end David Njoku's celebrity softball game over the weekend. In the comments, he discussed making some of the wrong choices and stated that he learned from the decisions multiple times.

Shedeur Sanders said this about his speeding violation:



“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them”💯 pic.twitter.com/RUTa1IJ20f — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) June 19, 2025

"He's talking about overall in live," Sanders said. "You know I made some wrong choices personally. I gotta own up to them. I made some not great choices."

Neither he or the Browns organization has responded to the media about the situation, so this video posted on X is all the only response on the matter so far.

To make matters worse, Sanders did not show up to the hearing for his first speeding ticket which he received on June 5.

Given Sanders is fighting for not only a starting job, but a roster spot, making mistakes like this can make all the difference. He already fell in the draft partly due to character concerns, and getting into trouble with the law before his rookie season is doing him no favors.

Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel already has the draft capital advantage over Sanders, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have the experience to stay out of trouble and provide a positived presence in the locker room.

Unless he turns things around from a character perspective, it seems plausible Sanders could get cut by the Browns.

Sanders will need to stick to his word moving forward when he discussed learning from his mistakes, but because both in the public eye and behind closed doors, it seems he has been making lots of mistakes, plummeting his value around the NFL.

