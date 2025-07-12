Browns Should Invite Unsigned Former Pro Bowl Receiver to Training Camp

Cleveland Browns football returns in eight days with the start of training camp. Rookies report to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 19 and veterans report on July 22. Browns fans have a lot to learn this year during training camp, including who their starting quarterback for the 2025 season will be.

That said, no matter who Cleveland's quarterback is, they will need a good supporting cast of wide receivers to be successful. That is why they brought in veteran receiver Diontae Johnson this offseason on a cheap one-year deal after a problematic 2024 season.

While Johnson has the ability to help the receiving corps, he could also be cut with little penalty if he underperforms. Thus, it would be smart for Cleveland to add another receiver before or during training camp. Luckily, former Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen remains a free agent and could be a perfect addition to the Browns' receiving unit.

Browns Must Call Kennan Allen for Training Camp

If this were a few offseasons ago, there is no way Allen would be available. However, given the 33-year-old's nagging injuries and the fact that he is coming off a down year last season, his availability makes sense. In 2024, Allen recorded 70 receptions on 121 targets for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears.

Moreover, the past two seasons, he's dealt with nagging heel problems that have caused him to miss time. Still, dealing with injuries to an aging player seems less risky than the issues Johnson could bring to Cleveland.

Despite that, the Browns still decided to bring Johnson in before Allen. This likely resulted from Allen going on record saying he wants to finish his career in Los Angeles or Chicago. Unfortunately, for him, all three of those teams have pretty full receiving corps, leaving him with no options open.

Though Cleveland is neither a warm climate nor looked at as a playoff contender, it could be one of Allen's only options left. If Allen does land in Cleveland for 2025, Browns fans would feel slightly better about their receiving corps this season.

