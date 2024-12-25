Browns Sign Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Replacement in Latest Offseason Projection
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns only have two more games left this season to forget. The 2024 campaign began with playoff aspirations but quickly turned bleak as the Browns were out of postseason contention at the halfway point.
Now, sitting at 3-12, Browns fans hope their team doesn't win any more games and jeopardize their draft pick.
Naturally, the attention has turned to the offseason and beyond for Browns fans. Who the head coach and coordinators will be and who will stay and leave on the roster are the most important questions heading into the offseason. Bleacher Report has identified each team's weaknesses and needs before Week 17.
In addition to obvious needs at quarterback and left tackle for the Browns, there was a projected linebacker addition. As a predicted free agency move, the Browns are expected to sign Dolphins defender Tyrel Dodson.
This prediction comes on the heels of the devastating injury Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered eight games into the season against the Ravens.
When trying to tackle Derrick Henry, the talented linebacker suffered a serious neck injury and has been out since. One of the underrated reasons for Cleveland's struggles this season has been the unavailability of their best linebacker.
"Jordan Hicks has put together a decent season for the Browns, but he's also 32 years old. Devin Bush has shown signs of being able to do the job, but he's set to become a free agent."- Bleacher Report
In addition to injury concerns around JOK, the Browns rely on Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush in the rotation. Hicks is 32 years old and Bush is a free agent, creating a big hole in the linebacker room.
Dodson, who signed with the Dolphins after spending the first five seasons of his career in Buffalo, would be a solid option. In his last full season with the Bills, Dodson had eight tackles for loss, six QB hits, and 2.5 sacks. If Owusu-Koramoah can return to action in 2025 and the Browns sign Dodson, the team can start feeling much better about their defense around the frustrated Myles Garrett.