Browns Sign New WR Who Could Replace Week 14 Disappointment
By Jovan Alford
In Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns saw the full Kadarius Toney experience on display. The former Kansas City Chiefs receiver did not positively impact the game as he got hit with a taunting penalty and muffed a punt in the fourth quarter.
Toney’s behavior caught the attention of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski who said after Sunday’s game that his penalty was “really disappointing” and it will be addressed, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
If you are Toney, this isn’t the time to mess up as Cleveland is looking for other guys to step up at wide receiver. However, if Toney can’t get his act together, he could have a one-way ticket out of Cleveland.
On Tuesday, the Browns added another wide receiver to the practice squad, which should concern the former Kansas City pass catcher. According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland has signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kaden Davis to the taxi squad.
Davis was most recently on the Denver Broncos practice squad in October after getting waived by the Detroit Lions in August ahead of the 53-man roster cutdown deadline.
The 26-year-old wideout has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game but played well in the preseason with the Lions – five receptions (13 targets) for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Davis also spent some time in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers, where he showed off his receiving and return skills. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver had 311 kick return yards, averaging 25.9 yards per game.
After the 2023 USFL season wrapped up, Davis signed with the Arizona Cardinals later that summer. He didn't make the 53-man roster, but was signed to the practice squad.
The Browns likely won’t call up Davis from the practice squad, but if Toney has another bad game, he could get promoted shortly.
