Browns Sign QB Right After Interception-Fueled Loss to Broncos
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns dropped their fifth-straight road game on Monday night, losing 41-32 to the Denver Broncos. Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston had a performance for the ages, which was a mixed bag of results.
Winston completed 34-of-58 passes for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions, which is the full Jameis experience. However, two of those interceptions were returned for interceptions.
Despite those turnovers, the Browns will likely keep Winston under center who has re-vitalized their offense. However, Cleveland added to its QB room heading into its Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Browns News: Cleveland Brings Back Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe cleared waivers and will re-sign with the Browns. Zappe was released before Monday night’s game but was at the contest sitting in the second row of the Broncos’ press box.
Zappe’s release was one of several moves made by the Browns on Monday, who had three players get elevated from the practice squad. Cleveland signed the veteran quarterback off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on Oct. 22.
The Browns needed a third quarterback on the 53-man roster after they lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending injury. Zappe has yet to play in a game with the Browns, which is a good sign as things haven’t gone south with Winston or Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
However, Zappe has some playing experience under his belt. He’s appeared in 14 games across two seasons with the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old quarterback started in the Patriots’ final six games last season, completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 1,114 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
