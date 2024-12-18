Browns Sign Rookie Pass-Catcher Ahead of Week 16
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of their Week 16 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns placed star running back Nick Chubb on injured reserve and signed rookie tight end Brendan Bates off the New York Jets practice squad.
Along with those two moves, Cleveland signed rookie running back Jason Kibodi to the practice squad and released tight end Cameron Latu from the practice squad.
The Browns signed Latu to the practice squad at the end of preseason after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers.
It wasn’t a surprise that the Browns put the veteran running back on injured reserve after it was announced he suffered a broken foot in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
As for Bates, he’s been with the Jets for most of the season after getting waived by the Chicago Bears in late August. The undrafted free agent played well in the preseason with the Bears, recording six receptions (seven targets) for 100 yards.
The former Kentucky Wildcat tight end has appeared in five games with the Jets this season but hasn’t recorded a catch or target. Bates wasn't much of a pass-catching threat in college, recording 26 receptions (55 targets) for 272 yards and two touchdowns.
However, Bates can be utilized as a blocker in pass protection and in the running game, which could help the Browns for the remainder of the season.
With Bates joining the Browns’ active roster, Cleveland now has four tight ends (David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Blake Whiteheart) for the remaining three games of the season.
Njoku did not play in last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury. If the star tight end cannot play against the Bengals, the Browns will have three tight ends now to lean on.
