Browns Signing Possible Rookie Steal for New QBs After Tryout

The Cleveland Browns have made headlines throughout the offseason for the decisions made concerning the future of the quarterback position with the franchise.

Yes, adding Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to the quarterback room in Cleveland has been as newsworthy as anything coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, on Monday the franchise announced it is taking a flier on an undrafted rookie who impressed during the team's minicamp this past week.

Former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Kisean Johnson has come to terms with the Browns, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. While Johnson did not play in a Power 5 conference, Western Kentucky has been known for its explosive offensive attack for quite some time now, and the newest Brown put up impressive numbers this past season on his way to being an All-Conference USA selection.

Source: The #Browns are signing UDFA WR Kisean Johnson following a tryout at rookie minicamp.



The 6-1, 216-pound Western Kentucky standout had 75 catches for 925 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, earning All-Conference USA honors. pic.twitter.com/FcCiiOrIc3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 12, 2025

Prior to Johnson's successful one-year stint with the Hilltoppers, he was a decorated wide receiver at the FCS level. His list of accolades in 2023 included being named an All-America Third Team member by FCS Football Central and a First Team All-SWAC selection.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 216 pounds, Johnson has a solid frame that could likely add more muscle to help withstand the long and arduous regular season without sacrificing any athleticism. Given the physical nature of the NFL, especially compared to the level Johnson had previously played, the fact he can still stand to bulk up a bit is a good thing.

With Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Dionte Johnson likely locked in as the team's top three options at wide receiver, Johnson will likely look to make his presence felt as a depth piece in the receiver room or as a contributor on special teams. The hard part for Johnson is all but over, he has successfully gotten his foot in the door in Cleveland. Now, it is up to him to take advantage of this opportunity and see where the cards may ultimately lie.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: