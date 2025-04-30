Browns Signing Rookie WR Fresh Off 1K-Yard Season

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2025 NFL Draft with one of the more interesting draft hauls of all 32 teams. Through three days, Cleveland used four of their seven picks on two running backs and two quarterbacks. Though the Browns are in need of a franchise quarterback, drafting two in the same draft is extremely rare.

The last time it happened was in 2012 when the Washington Commanders selected Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. That said, the Browns' choice to draft two quarterbacks did ignore one key position on offense, wide receiver. Currently, their wide receiver room consists of Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Diontae Johnson.

Beyond Jeudy, who had multiple great games last season, Cleveland needs another receiver to break out. As a result of this need, the Browns have added an undrafted free agent who finished the 2024 college football season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Former San Diego wide receiver Ja'seem Reed has signed a UDFA deal with the Cleveland Brown, @The__Bluebloods reported. pic.twitter.com/fDyn2jeneX — FCS Football (@OptaAnalystFCS) April 29, 2025

Browns Sign Former 1,000 Yard Receiver as an Undrafted Free Agent

According to FCS Football on X, the Cleveland Browns have signed former San Diego State wide receiver Ja'Seem Reed to an undrafted free agent contract. The 6-foot-1 receiver had a great senior season. In 2024, Reed recorded 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His breakout 2024 season capped off four seasons of consistent improvement. As a freshman, Reed caught 14 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown. In his sophomore season, he pulled in 28 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

Finally, as a junior, Reed took a huge step forward, racking up 55 receptions for 764 yards and two touchdowns. Though his touchdowns were down, his stats show a massive leap from his freshman year. Moreover, taking into account his senior season, the growth is exactly what you want to see.

Be that as it may, Reed didn't play against great competition at San Diego State, which likely contributed to him going undrafted. Nevertheless, his ability to improve through all four seasons in college should encourage Browns fans.

That's not to say that he will make the team, but given the lack of depth at the position, he certainly could.

