Browns Slam Door on QB Trade Amid Jameis Winston News

After one week of free agency, the Cleveland Browns aren't any closer to solving their quarterback problem. Yes, they brought in Kenny Picket via a trade with the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but who will be under center in their 2025 season opener remains unknown.

Deshaun Watson will likely miss the entirety of the season and Jameis Winston will sign elsewhere in free agency. He is set to visit with the Giants on Tuesday.

With Kirk Cousins seemingly not hitting the open market, the options for the Browns are dwindling. That is why trading for a quarterback has recently been speculated. One intriguing candidate that has come up is talented Patriots QB Joe Milton III.

Now that the Patriots signed Joshua Dobbs in free agency, Milton is once again the QB3 on the depth chart entering his second season. New England is reportedly open to trading him but has a steep asking price, per Browns insider Tony Grossi. In his latest mailbag article, Grossi outlines the latest on Milton.

"I floated the idea of trading for Milton last week with no evidence whatsoever the Browns had interest in doing so. There is no evidence they are discussing it. One drawback would be the cost. Sources closer to the situation than me expect the asking price of the Patriots to be a third-round pick. " Browns insider Tony Grossi

It turns out that the Browns have no interest in Milton. A third-round pick should obviously be a non-starter, but it could very well be a starting point in trade negotiations. Should Cleveland be interested if the asking price was lower, say a fifth-round pick?

According to Grossi, that doesn't seem to be in the cards right now as there is "no evidence they are discussing" a Milton move.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers remain unsigned, and there is still a chance Kirk Cousins becomes available. If the Browns can't land any of these players and a Milton trade isn't happening, then Cleveland will obviously target one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their No. 2 overall pick.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: