Browns Speak Out on Veteran's Uncertain Future After Trade Buzz

The Cleveland Browns have experienced no shortage of changes on the coaching and player personnel side this offseason after an unforgivable 2024 campaign. One particular area expected to see a bit of shakeup this spring was the offensive line, and that came to fruition, with the team bringing in several starting candidates, including guard/tackle Teven Jenkins.

These additions certainly ups the pressure on Cleveland's returning O-line members, including highly paid veteran Wyatt Teller. The three-time Pro Bowler has popped up in trade speculation since the season ended, with teams around the league eager to acquire to build the trenches and the Browns possibly looking to sell after Teller took a step back in '24.

After theories that Teller could even be used as the centerpiece of a trade for current San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Browns GM Andrew Berry has revealed his plans for the 30-year-old.

Browns Expecting Wyatt Teller Back for 2025 Despite Signings

Berry told reporters at the NFL's annual league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, that signing Jenkins has no real tangible impact on Teller's status as a Brown. He said he expects Teller to be on the 2025 roster, which should slow the trade speculation train down ahead of the draft and OTAs in May.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry said he expects G Wyatt Teller to be on the roster this season (despite the signing of Teven Jenkins). — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 30, 2025

It's no surprise Teller is a player other fan bases are talking themselves into as a possible target. The Philadelphia Eagles' dominance this season, led by their offensive and defensive lines, has put a renewed emphasis on adding talent in the trenches.

Teller certainly fits the bill, having earned either a Pro Bowl or Second Team All-Pro selection (or both) in four straight seasons from 2020-2023. He's also racked up nearly 88 starts and 96 appearances since entering the league in 2018, making him the type of experienced, plug-and-play veteran teams seek out when trying to improve their line play.

This also makes him someone Cleveland likely covets, but Teller being slated to hit free agency after the 2025 campaign complicates his future.. He also struggled at times during the 2024 season, recording a whopping six penalties and giving up two sacks, and is now over 30 years old.

All of those factors, plus the fact that the Browns are headed for a full rebuild after their failed quarterback experiment, could encourage Berry and co. to move on from Teller at some point in 2025. But for now, he appears slated to begin the season in front of the Dawg Pound.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: