Browns Star QB Gets Unexpected Praise from Cleveland Legend

When the first Cleveland Browns depth chart was released, it understandably grabbed attention that Shedeur Sanders was listed dead last. Joe Flacco was the expected starter, but having Sanders behind both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel was a surprise. Pickett has spent the majority of camp dealing with an injury and has been unable to take the field.

Having Sanders trail the underwhelming backup seemed very telling. However, all of this changed on Friday night with the rookie quarterback enjoying a stellar debut. Sanders finished 14/23 with 138 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on the evening. It was a stellar debut for a player who has spent much of the offseason and past weeks being maligned.

The impressive performance, understandably, is going to catch attention with the fame of the rookie. It is hard to remember an underwhelming prospect having this level of following, going back to the days of Tim Tebow. Unlike the former Florida Gator, Sanders is actually a capable passer and has a limited chance to develop into a starting or backup option.

Friday's performance was a step in this direction for a player who is going to make it impossible to keep him out of the lineup. Something that a number of notable stars took notice of, including Cleveland's own legend.

That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Praised by NBA Legend LeBron James

LeBron James offered a simple message praising the debut and encouraging Sanders to continue to work. Most notably, James called the rookie quarterback a "young king," building up the maligned rookie. Cleveland sports fans are well aware of this type of attention from the NBA legend. James has a history of building up fellow athletes and keeping a close eye on Cleveland-based teams.

For Sanders, this level of stardom might be nothing new, but it is noteworthy and speaks to why the team should debate starting the young quarterback. It is already going to be a lost year with Cleveland lacking the pieces to compete. The trio of division rivals all have better quarterback situations and far more established rosters.

The focus for the Browns is attempting to find an answer at quarterback and keeping fans engaged as they continue what feels to be an endless rebuild. Sanders fits into this by keeping fans' attention and giving the league reason to pay attention to the franchise. With this in mind, it should be far more than just James paying close attention to Friday's impressive debut.

