Browns Star Seemingly Endorses Shedeur Sanders to Start With Social Media Activity

The Cleveland Browns opened their first Organized Team Activities (OTAs) session on Tuesday. This year, OTAs carry added significance for the Browns as it's the first chance for the coaches to evaluate the quarterback competition. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, are all vying to be the team's starter in 2025.

It seems one Browns' star already has a favorite to win the competition. On Tuesday, star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy liked a comment under an Instagram saying, "12 to 3 is gonna feed families." This comment implies that Sanders and Jeudy will become a dangerous duo.

Jerry Jeudy's Recent Social Media Activity Endorses Shedeur Sanders as the Starting QB

While it's usually smart not to read too much into players' liking comments like these, Jeudy's actions are noteworthy. Throughout his five NFL seasons, the 26-year-old receiver has dealt with bad quarterback play.

Although Russell Wilson was his QB in 2022 and 2023 with the Denver Broncos, Wilson's career was on the decline by that point. As a result, he didn't help Jeudy ascend like many thought he could.

Jeudy subtly backing Sanders before he even wins the starting job speaks volumes to what he thinks about Sanders' work ethic and potential. After watching the connection Sanders had with the second-overall pick, Travis Hunter at Colorado, Jeudy is likely determined to create a connection like that.

Throughout two seasons at Colorado, the two connected 153 times for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. If Jeudy and Sanders can create a rapport like that, the 26-year-old may finally be able to live up to the potential many thought he had coming out of the University of Alabama.

Browns fans saw some of that potential last season, when Jeudy put together three 100+ yard receiving games. Now, the question becomes, can Judy be more consistent with Sanders as his quarterback?

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: