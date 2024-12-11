Browns Starter 1 Step Closer to Losing Job After New Signing
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is slowly finding himself on thin ice after his performance in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran kicker missed a 38-yard field goal toward the end of the first half, which would’ve cut the Steelers’ deficit to three points.
Then to start the second half, Hopkins had another chance to redeem himself after the Browns running back Jerome Ford had a 56-yard kick return. However, Hopkins came up short again, missing a 43-yard field goal wide right.
It was a game to forget for Hopkins, who has missed at least one field goal in four out of his last five games. After Sunday’s game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Hopkins is still their kicker. However, Cleveland is bringing in some competition, which is not good news for the veteran.
The Browns added kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad on Tuesday, per Andrew Siciliano. This is Patterson’s second stint with Cleveland as he kicked for them in Weeks 17 and 18 last season when Hopkins was hurt.
The 25-year-old kicker was recently with the Atlanta Falcons before latching on with Cleveland. The Falcons cut Patterson last week after signing him to the practice squad at the end of last month.
That said, Patterson has kicked in one NFL game this season for the New York Jets. In his lone appearance on Halloween, Patterson went 3-for-3 on extra points. Patterson has been a starter in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022) and Detroit Lions (2023).
Over his four-year career, the former University of Memphis standout has made 59-of-67 field goals (88.1 percent) and 96-of-100 extra points (96 percent).
We’ll see if Hopkins can bounce back against the Chiefs on Sunday. If he has one or two misses from 40-plus yards out (9-of-16), which has been an issue this season, we could see a call-up from the practice squad.
