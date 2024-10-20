Browns' Starting QB Choice is Obvious Following Deshaun Watson Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns were hit with unfortunate news on Sunday afternoon as they saw starting quarterback Deshaun Watson get carted off the field with an apparent Achilles injury.
With Watson going down in the second quarter, the Browns immediately turned to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson was shockingly named the QB2 for Sunday’s game over Jameis Winston, who had been the backup for most of the season.
The young quarterback completed 11-of-24 passes for 82 yards and threw two interceptions, which isn’t what Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to see.
However, the injuries continued for the Browns as Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury after making a tackle on his second interception. Without their QB2, the Browns had to go to their emergency QB in Winston.
Winston stepped in when his number was called late in the fourth quarter and led a 12-play, 60-yard scoring drive, capped off by a David Njoku receiving touchdown. The veteran QB completed 5-of-11 passes for 67 yards.
If Thompson-Robinson’s injury is serious, the Browns have no choice but to go with Winston if they want to salvage any portion of this season.
Cleveland saw last season that having an experienced backup quarterback (Joe Flacco) paid huge dividends. It’s unlikely that the Browns will make another playoff run as they did this year, but starting Winston gives them the best chance to be competitive.
For his career, Winston is a career 61.2 percent passer, which isn’t great. But with how things have gone this season for the Browns, the veteran QB could be the spark Cleveland is looking for under center.
