Browns Still Laughing at Bengals After New Rookie Update

As the Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate their suddenly overwhelming options at the quarterback position, a division rival's offseason misery is offering free entertainment. The Bengals' frustrating offseason started with the questionable decision to pay both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This has led to an ugly standoff between Cincy and their best defender, Trey Hendrickson.

The situation has gotten increasingly messy with Hendrickson openly taking shots at his coaching staff and front office. As if this weren't enough drama to fill an offseason, the Bengals' star rookie is refusing to take the field. Pass rusher Shemar Stewart is unhappy with the language in his rookie contract and uninterested in taking the field for the team until this is corrected. It is yet another bump in the road for what was a questionable selection for the Bengals.

Browns' Division Rival Supplying All the Offseason Drama

Typically, it has been the Cleveland Browns embroiled in some offseason drama. Whether it is the team's quarterback situation or a recent dispute with Myles Garrett. However, the Browns quickly solved the team's biggest concerns and now can sit back and enjoy watching the misery of a division rival.

For the Bengals, this is a lose-lose situation with the team already having sunk so much money into Chase and Higgins. A team that missed the playoffs in a 2024 season where Joe Burrow was mostly healthy is appearing content to run it back. Cincy appears to believe that the 2024 record was an outlier, and the current core is capable of correcting it.

Whether or not this is correct, the team has set a precedent with both Higgins and Chase. If they hope to have any hopes of contending in a loaded division, they must pay Trey Hendrickson and hope to solve the issues surrounding Shemar Stewart.

Having Stewart making waves before ever playing a single snap for the franchise is not the best way to set the tone. A positive Cincy fan could argue this is simply a sign of the star power that is to come for the rookie. However, more realistic expectations might point to this being a sign of trouble down the road that Cleveland can only sit back and enjoy watching play out.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: