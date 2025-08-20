Browns Stud Clearly Happy About Team's Starting QB Choice

The Cleveland Browns have had a QB battle happening all training camp long, but they announced their starter this week. On Aug. 18, the Browns officially named Joe Flacco as QB1.

While they have Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders in the room, Cleveland felt comfortable rolling with Flacco. His experience in the league likely gives them the highest floor, and tight end David Njoku is pumped to have him under center.

Flacco spoke to the media on Tuesday regarding his relationship with Njoku and just gave him praise as both a person and a playmaker.

Njoku responded to the clip with the infamous Terrell Owens "that's my quarterback" meme.

This isn't the first rodeo for Flacco with the Browns, as he started five games for Cleveland during the 2023 season. During that stretch, Njoku and Flacco connected for 30 catches (45 targets) for 390 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

While he didn't play the entire 2023 season with Flacco, that was his best year in the league, as he had career-highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882), and receiving touchdowns (6).

He wants to get back to that level of play, and Flacco does give this team the best chance to compete right away. Pickett has been nursing a hamstring injury this summer and has missed valuable reps with the starters. Both Gabriel and Sanders have shown flashes, but are rookies, so you never know how things will pan out.

The Browns will probably hand over the starting job to either Sanders or Gabriel later in the season to see what they can do, but to kick things off, Flacco will lead the charge for the Dawg Pound.

In three outings with Flacco, Njoku managed to reel in 90-plus receiving yards. Another underrated factor in why the Miami product is happy to have Flacco is that Njoku is entering the final year of his deal. Back in 2022, he inked a four-year, $54.7 million extension and is slated to make $11.4 million in 2025.

With him looking to cash in after the season, having a good statistical season is at the top of the list and he already knows that he and Flacco have a good rapport. And these two are looking forward to continuing that in 2025.

