Browns Stud Went Back to Concerning Old Habits in Week 17 Game
By Joe Summers
The Browns were predictably dominated by the Dolphins in Week 17, putting forth another pathetic offensive performance that's sole purpose was improving Cleveland's draft position.
WR Jerry Jeudy has become one of the league's best wideouts during his first full year with the franchise, though his unfortunate habits popped back up at the worst possible time. He had two drops in key moments that overshadowed a great game overall.
Cleveland's issues are more significant than Jeudy, who looks like a legitimate building block for the future. Regardless, it's hard not to ignore his failure to catch the ball if you're looking at the wideout as a top option moving forward.
Browns WR Jerry Jeudy's Drop Issues Resume in Week 17
Entering the contest, Jeudy had just a 4.4% drop rate. That's an excellent mark, but he notched an 8.8% figure during his rookie season in Denver and is sometimes considered to be more of a flashy route-runner than a dependable receiver.
Jeudy has emerged as a star by any measure, catching 72 passes for 1,072 yards and three TDs entering Week 17 despite perhaps the NFL's worst QB play. Acquiring him is one of the few wise decisions the front office has made over the last couple of years, and he needs to remain a great wideout if the Browns are going to seriously compete moving forward.
His drops are nothing new though, and it's on Jeudy to fix the problems if he's going to remain the No. 1 option for the offense. Whether Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson or someone else is under center, they can't achieve a successful offense with dropped passes.
Overall, Jeudy's drops likely put Cleveland in a good position considering the draft order implications. If he's going to remain a focal point of the offense though, Jeudy just has to improve in critical moments.
