Browns Suddenly in Competition to Land Rookie WR Who Went Undrafted

The Cleveland Browns were one of the more talked-about teams during the 2025 NFL Draft as they traded out of the No. 2 overall pick down to No. 5 to take former Michigan Wolverines star defensive lineman Mason Graham.

After drafting Graham, the Browns took two quarterbacks in the third (Dillon Gabriel) and fifth (Shedeur Sanders) rounds. However, with the NFL draft officially in the books, Cleveland looks to add more talent to its roster with undrafted free agents and rookie invite/tryout players.

The Browns reportedly have their eye on a rookie wide receiver, but they aren’t the only team vying for his services.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2, former Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. has accepted invitations to the Seattle Seahawks and Browns rookie minicamps.

Foster Jr. spent his five-year career with the Spartans, where he played his best football in 2023 and 2024. Last season at Michigan State, the 6-foot receiver posted 46 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns.

Foster put up similar numbers in the 2023 campaign, producing 43 receptions for 576 yards and three scores.

The 5-11 wideout has outstanding quickness, which will make it hard to cover him on crossing routes. There won’t be many defenders who can keep up with Foster at his top speed.

He can also play special teams, which could help him make an NFL roster. Foster averaged 17.4 yards per kickoff return (seven attempts) and 8.3 yards per punt return (six attempts). The Browns' WR room leaves much to be desired after Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Therefore, one would think that jobs will be up for grabs this summer.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see which team will host their rookie minicamp first, as they will get their first attempt to sign the former Michigan State pass catcher.

