Browns' Surprise QB Decision in Week 7 Raises Trade Questions Ahead of Deadline
The Cleveland Browns have shut down any kind of starting quarterback talk amid Deshaun Watson's struggles, as the team's leadership has doubled and tripled down on the former Pro Bowler as their QB1.
However, Cleveland has opted to make a change behind Watson before their Week 7 game, relegating main backup Jameis Winston to emergency QB, while Dorian Thompson-Robinson was promoted to QB2.
This unexpected move certainly raises some questions on the trade front, especially with the Browns already being sellers ahead of the deadline.
Cleveland went out this offseason and prioritized signing Winston to replace Joe Flacco as its top backup, but has been unwilling to play him over Watson. The team seems to think Watson gives them the best chance to win, which is an indication they don't think Winston is better than the former.
Now this moves allows the Browns to get an even better look at Thompson-Robinson's abilities, which is a smart decision amid a disastrous campaign. This signals Cleveland thinking about its future, and how DTR figures into that.
That leaves Winston in an awkward place as a veteran who could helps other teams win now, thus making him clear trade bait as the Nov. 5 deadline looms. Cleveland.com's Mark Kay Cabot notes the Browns already listened to offers entering Week 1, and it makes sense if the team's phone lines are open again on the 30-year-old QB.
While Watson's entrenched as starter, this type of major change shows Cleveland is giving considerable thought to its QB room. That creates an opportunity for a new candidate to take over if things continue to go wrong this season.
In other Browns news: