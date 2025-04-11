Browns Telegraphing Next Free Agent Move After Joe Flacco Contract

The Cleveland Browns made headlines on Friday by signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal, but that might not be the only addition to Cleveland's roster in the near future as the Browns are reportedly visiting with a veteran starter on the defensive side of the ball as well.

This past season, Cleveland's defense was below average when compared to the rest of the league, as the Browns ranked No. 19 in terms of total defense. While their pass defense was slightly better than that, ranking 12th in the league in total pass yards allowed per game, their rush defense left a bit to be desired as Cleveland allowed just under 130 rushing yards per game, good enough for 21st in the league.

Getting Myles Garrett to agree to an extension to remain with the Browns will certainly help solidify the defensive front for Cleveland but the franchise is also looking to make additions to the back end of their defense and will meet with eight-year veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins on Friday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Browns News: Cleveland Eyeing Rayshawn Jenkins

The former fourth-round pick out of the University of Miami has started in 88 of his last 92 appearances spanning from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers to his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before playing for the Seahawks this past season so his experience on the grandest stage of them all is not in question.

What Cleveland hopes he could potentially provide is strength against both the passing game as well as the rushing attack as Jenkins has proven he has the ball skills to make things difficult on opposing quarterbacks while also being eager to lay the boom against opponents as the veteran safety has recorded 10 interceptions for his career while also adding in over 500 tackles, 344 of which were unassisted.

It will be worth following what happens coming out of this meeting with Jenkins as he would provide the Browns with a boost at the free safety position if the two sides can strike a deal.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: