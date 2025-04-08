Browns Tip Potential Draft Day 2 Plans With Latest Meetings

After a disappointing 2024 season and lackluster free agency, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do later this month in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns have 10 picks in the NFL draft, including the No. 2 overall pick.

There’s a lot of attention surrounding the No. 2 pick as Cleveland could go in different directions, impacting how the rest of the top-10 shakes out. However, the Browns must hit on their Day 2 picks (three selections), especially at the top of the second round, where they should find an instant contributor.

Cleveland could go after a quarterback at the top of the second round if they don’t take one at No. 2, or they could add another playmaker. Based on their latest pre-draft visits, the Browns are eyeing a potential running mate for David Njoku.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that former LSU tight end Mason Taylor has pre-draft visits scheduled with the Browns, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Miami Dolphins. Pelissero adds that Taylor has already visited with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former LSU TE Mason Taylor had a visit with the #Chargers on Thursday.



Taylor also has visits with Seattle and Cleveland coming up, as well as a stop with his father Jason’s old team in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 7, 2025

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo will visit with the Browns on Tuesday. Arroyo, a top-50 prospect in this year’s draft class by some, visited with the Houston Texans on Monday and will meet with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Miami TE Elijah Arroyo has a visit today with the Texans, the Browns on Tuesday, and the Giants on Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

As things stand, Cleveland’s current backup tight end/TE2 is Blake Whiteheart. The 24-year-old Whiteheart appeared in 11 games (two starts) this past season but only had six receptions (nine targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Arroyo and Taylor would be significant upgrades over Whiteheart and give the Browns another pass-catching threat in the offense.

Taylor is more of an inline receiving tight end who has natural hands, does a good job tracking the ball, is a fluid athlete, and knows how to find the open space in zone coverage. Last season at LSU, Taylor had 55 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns. Over his three-year career with the Tigers, he recorded 129 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns.

Lastly, Arroyo exploded onto the scene in 2024, becoming one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets at the University of Miami. The six-foot-five pass catcher also has natural hands, can stretch the field, knows how to find the soft spot in zone, and is a willing blocker.

This past season with the Canes, Arroyo set career highs across the board with 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. This year’s tight end class is expected to be one of the best in recent memory, so don’t be surprised if Cleveland looks to add a young pass catcher on Day 2 or Day 3.

