Browns Trade For All-Pro to Pair With Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Projection

The Cleveland Browns already have one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL on the roster, in Myles Garrett, and the opportunity to add another top-flight pass edge rusher appears to be there for them.

While Cleveland was able to work out a new contract for their star pass-rusher, their in-state rival cannot say the same, as things have gotten ugly between the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson. In fact, Hendrickson took things public on Monday by calling out the Bengals' front office for not following through on promises that were made to the defender and his representation.

Trey Hendrickson statement today to ESPN: “No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are… pic.twitter.com/2MKBL60ATg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft. The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson has not gone as far as to demand a trade yet, at least publicly, but the tone of his comments to ESPN do not paint a pretty picture of the situation playing out across the state from the Browns.

Should the two sides decide that this working relationship cannot be salvaged, Cleveland should strongly consider extending an offer to bring Hendrickson into the fold. He and Garrett would make life a living hell for opposing quarterbacks and, thanks to the picks added via the team's draft day trade with the Jaguars, could be had for a reasonable amount.

Hendrickson is under contract for the 2025 season but wants a new deal. If the Browns were willing to offer the Bengals a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2027, and the 2026 seventh-round pick Cleveland owns via the Detroit Lions, that may be enough to get a deal done with their division rival.

Since coming to Cincinnati from the New Orleans Saints, Hendrickson has started 64 of the 65 games he has appeared in for the Bengals and put up impressive stats. Over the last two seasons, Hendrickson recorded 35 total sacks. Pairing a pass rusher like that with a six-time All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year in Garrett would make Cleveland's defense a force to be reckoned with.

If Hendrickson is to come available on the trade market then there should be plenty of interest across the league in acquiring him. That is the case whenever a player of his caliber begins publicly calling out their current team over contract negotiations. The Browns would be wise to remain tapped into developments between Hendrickson and the Bengals moving forward so they can pounce once the time comes.

