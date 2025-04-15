Browns Trade for Myles Garrett Partner in Surprise Projected Move (Yet Still Get Travis Hunter)

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the toughest challenges so far this offseason, having to work around their disastrous quarterback situation while simultaneously inspiring an exhausted fan base.

It's a tall task, and one the organization has, as a whole, proved incapable of figuring out. Ownership down has been a mess for years, yet this is still a team just one year removed from a playoff spot with Joe Flacco of all people quarterbacking. With Myles Garrett here for the long-term and stocked with the No. 2 pick in next week's NFL Draft, the Browns are closer to competing than most may think.

Fortunately for Cleveland, one new trade proposal sees them pulling off a blockbuster trade for the perfect Garrett counterpart while still holding the draft capital to take Heisman winner Travis Hunter as expected.

Browns Acquire Chiefs DE George Karlaftis in Unexpected Projected Trade

This projected trade would be a stunner for many reasons but in this prediction, the Browns acquire Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and a 2025 third-round pick (No. 95) in exchange for a 2025 second-rounder (No. 33) on top of a 2026 pick in the same round. It'd represent a complete change for both organizations, yet give Cleveland the opportunity to pass on Penn State star Abdul Carter and not feel bad about it.

Through just three seasons, Karlaftis already has 24.5 sacks in the regular season and ranks second all-time in Chiefs history in playoff sacks. For a franchise that has employed Derrick Thomas, Neil Smith, Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and more, that's a remarkably impressive feat.

Karlaftis is the real deal. He has two years left on his rookie deal assuming his fifth-year option is excercised, and he raises his game in the biggest moments. A beloved member of the locker room, Karlaftis could help transform the Browns' culture while providing championship experience that Cleveland needs.

It'd hurt to not draft a quarterback, though based on the underwhelming reviews of this class, that may be for the best. A Browns roster with Hunter, Garrett, and Karlaftis is a lot better than one without that trio, and Cleveland has the draft capital to make this move happen.

Leaning into your strengths is a good idea. Let's see the Browns take a swing and build a stellar roster for the future when they eventually find their long-term option at quarterback.

