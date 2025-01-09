Browns Trading for Disgruntled QB Just Got More Complicated
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will likely be in the market for a new starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a setback in this rehab from a torn Achilles.
The veteran quarterback has sustained season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons, forcing the Browns to play musical chairs under center. Last season, Joe Flacco, P.J Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jeff Driskel took snaps for the Browns.
This season, Cleveland gave snaps to Jameis Winston, Zappe, and Thompson-Robinson. The Browns couldn’t recapture the magic that they had in 2023 this season.
Therefore, they must consider taking a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft or finding a veteran in free agency. As for a veteran option, Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins could be a solid stop-gap for Cleveland in 2025.
Cousins has seemingly lost his starting spot in Atlanta after being benched late in the season for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The 36-year-old is only in the first year of a huge four-year, $180 million deal he signed this past offseason with the Falcons.
The Falcons could release Cousins before the new league year (Mar. 12) but would be on the hook for $65 million in dead money. However, if Atlanta gives the veteran QB a post-June 1 designation, the dead money would be $40 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
With that in mind, the Falcons aren’t looking to move the veteran quarterback, which could throw a wrench into the Browns and other QB-needy teams’ plans.
Falcons GM Terry Fontenot told reporters on Thursday, “We’re comfortable moving forward with him (Cousins) as a backup, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the Falcons GM taking this approach, but it makes no sense to keep Cousins as backup.
Additionally, Fontenot was asked about a potential trade of Cousins and said the veteran QB would have to be okay with the trade.
If you are Browns GM Andrew Berry, the best decision would be to wait and see if Cousins becomes a free agent before pursuing a trade. Cleveland would have a ton of money tied up into the QB spot with Cousins and Watson.
