Browns Veteran Carted Off With Scary Injury During Week 6 Game
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been battered and bruised throughout to start the regular season.
Heading into their Week 6 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns starting center Ethan Pocic was ruled out with a knee injury. Pocic suffered the knee injury in last week’s loss against the Washington Commanders.
Without Pocic, the Browns turned to veteran Nick Harris as the starting center for Sunday’s game. However, Harris had to be carted off in the first quarter with an ankle injury, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic adds that Harris was placed in an air cast. Michael Dunn took over for Harris at center, while Zak Zinter hopped in at right guard. Dunn was the starting right guard for the rookie Zinter.
This isn’t ideal news for head coach Kevin Stefanski as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has been under siege to start the 2024 campaign. Heading into today’s game, Watson has been sacked 26 times, including seven against the Commanders in Week 5.
The Browns hope the offensive line can hold up Sunday against an underachieving Eagles’ defensive line that has struggled to get consistent pressure on the quarterback this season. Thus far, Watson has been sacked twice by the Eagles.
Hopefully, we'll get an additional update from Stefanski after the game on the injured center as the Browns cannot afford to lose another offensive lineman for a significant amount of time.
