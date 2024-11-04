Browns Veteran Has Started His Final Game in Cleveland After Demotion
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have potentially found their new left tackle in second-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones. Jones, who has spent most of his time at right tackle, has played well enough to start on the left side, which isn’t good news for Jedrick Wills Jr.
Wills Jr., a former first-round pick, was healthy for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing last week’s game with a knee injury. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is intrigued by the idea of keeping Jones on the left side and wants to develop him.
“Well, we moved (Jones) over there in that first week, first time over there,” Stefanski said (h/t Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com). “I thought he did OK and would do better, so I wanted to keep him over there. Keep that development going.”
Jones played well in his first start in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, allowing three pressures in 69 offensive snaps, according to PFF.
On Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns aren’t considering moving Wills ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
However, Wills is in the final year of his rookie contract and if the Browns believe that Jones is the future at left tackle, should they re-think about trading Wills? That’s a tough question only GM Andrew Berry and the rest of the front office can answer.
Wills has started in four games this season on the left side as he's battled through injuries. He played two snaps in Sunday's loss as Jones went to the medical tent in the fourth quarter.
Nonetheless, the Browns will be watching for the next several games to see if Jones can build off his momentum and become their left tackle of the future.
The former Ohio State lineman had some rough moments earlier this season on the right side, but he might have figured out something on the left side.
