Browns Veteran Playmaker Is Suddenly Expendable Following OTAs

The Cleveland Browns made the shocking decision to overhaul their running back room this offseason. They opted not to re-sign veteran Nick Chubb, who ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this month.

To fill Chubb’s void, the Browns used two draft picks on Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State (second round) and Dylan Sampson out of Tennessee (fourth round). Judkins has the skills to be the lead back, with Sampson being that change-of-pace option out of the backfield.

However, veteran Jerome Ford will also be a factor in the running game, as he’s proven over the last few years to be a solid RB2. Nonetheless, if the Browns ultimately decide to carry three RBs on the 53-man roster later this summer, it likely means Pierre Strong Jr. is the odd man out.

At Browns minicamp last week, running back coach Duce Staley spoke to reporters about the team’s plan and vision for the position.

According to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, the Browns want to use Sampson as a dual-threat option out of the backfield. Meanwhile, Staley highlighted Ford’s speed, but also his ability to pick up the blitz and be a receiver out of the backfield.

The Browns RB coach mentioned Strong, but we didn’t get anything further in-depth about how the team views him.

As of right now, Strong’s path towards solidifying his spot on the 53-man roster will be through special teams. Last season, the 26-year-old running back played 19% of offensive snaps, but 47% of special teams snaps.

Cleveland utilized Strong on kick returns, where he had averaged 23.2 yards per return on 11 attempts. Meanwhile, Ford averaged 25.9 yards per kick return on 15 returns, despite playing a few special teams snaps (10%).

Cleveland also signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a one-year pact this offseason, who is ranked second among active players in kick and punt return yards (4,577). Last year with the Chicago Bears, Carter averaged 9.3 yards per punt return and 31.9 yards per kick return (best in his career).

When you add in the Carter factor, who is trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, Strong will not have it easy this summer. And the Browns can easily find Strong’s replacement in free agency or stash someone on the practice squad.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: