Browns Veteran Sounds Off on NFL for Lack of Primetime Games

The NFL finally revealed the regular season schedule for all 32 teams in the league on Thursday night. The Browns had an interesting offseason, to say the least, but the Dawg Pound is ready to have a bounce-back season.

While that is the focus, the NFL decided not to give Cleveland any primetime games in 2025. Safety Grant Delpit commented about it on his X account and said, "I like playing at 1 anyway?"

Grant Delpit Comments on Browns Getting Zero Primetime Games

The Browns, Saints, and Titans were the only three teams in the league to have zero primetime games on their schedule for the 2025 campaign. That's a big change from a year ago, when Cleveland had four primetime games.

The Browns were one of the worst teams in all of football last season, logging a 3-14 record. They have a lot of questions that need to be answered going forward, especially at the quarterback position. No one knows who will be under center in Week 1. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel all have a shot.

This summer will be an interesting one for that competition but outside of that, there aren't major storylines around the Browns this year. They aren't expected to be a playoff contender in an uber-competitive AFC North.

These are things the league looks at when putting teams on primetime. At the end of the day, it's about ratings and getting fans to a screen. That isn't who the Browns are in 2025, and that's okay.

Playing at 1 o'clock is how they can fly under the radar and not have any extra noise around them. Keeping the main thing the same week in and week out can be boring, but it helps recapture the focus that's needed to turn things around.

That's what Cleveland needs in 2025, and Delpit has the right mindset about it.

