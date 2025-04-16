Browns Wide Receiver Will Be Expendable After the NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could go in a number of different directions with that selection as, much like every other team selecting in the top-five, they are multiple pieces away from being a Super Bowl contender.

Fortunately for the Browns, they are all but guaranteed to land a difference-maker with that top pick when the draft gets rolling on April 24 from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Cleveland has yet to tip their hand with regard to what they plan to do with their first pick but it seems likely that two-way phenom Travis Hunter will be available and sitting there waiting for them.

Talents like Hunter don't come along every year as he proved throughout his impressive collegiate career that he is equally dangerous on both sides of the ball, making him one of the more versatile prospects in recent memory.

Should the Browns come to the conclusion that Hunter is their top target, it could very well lead to a current member of the roster seeing their job security go up in smoke.

Browns WR Michael Woods II Will Be Expendable After the NFL Draft

In ESPN's latest mock draft, Mel Kiper Jr. has Hunter slotted to the Browns with the No. 2 overall pick and pointed to Cleveland's lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball as the reasoning behind his choice.

"Cleveland lacks playmakers, and it would get one on both sides of the ball in Hunter. I'd play him primarily on offense, where his speed, ball skills and instincts helped him to 1,258 yards last season. But the Browns could also sprinkle him in at corner, especially in high-stakes parts of the game. Hunter has been my No. 1 prospect through the whole draft cycle and has the chance to be special in the pros." - Kiper Jr.

With Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman on the roster already, adding Hunter would provide the Browns, and whoever winds up playing quarterback for this franchise, with three legitimate threats on the outside that will force opposing defenses to account for them at all times. This, in turn, should ideally help open up the running game for the Browns as well.

Unfortunately for Woods II, Hunter would make him expendable and it would not be surprising to see the franchise move on from him altogether if the former University of Colorado standout is who Cleveland selects at No. 2 overall.

A sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Woods II has appeared in 15 total games with the Browns during his professional career and has recorded a total of 12 receptions on 27 targets for 110 yards and zero touchdowns. A ruptured Achilles tendon forced Woods II to miss the entire 2023 season, which was also marred by a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Should Hunter be the Browns selection, as many pundits seem to believe at this time, the likelihood that Woods II and his spot on the roster are impacted as a result appear to be high.

