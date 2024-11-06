Browns WR Still on Thin Ice Despite Surviving the Trade Deadline
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns pulled the plug on their season after their 2-7 start with their trade deadline moves. Following their disastrous Week 9 home loss to the Chargers, their fate was sealed as they look forward to their future.
While the Browns only traded away Amari Cooper and Za'Darius Smith, more changes may be coming. Once Cleveland comes back from its bye week, we could start to see some of the disappointing players marginalized in favor of younger Browns.
On top of that list is wide receiver Elijah Moore. Despite being rumored to be in trade discussions leading up to Nov. 5, Moore stayed in Cleveland. That doesn't mean, however, that he has a future with the Browns.
The 24-year-old wide receiver is in the final year of his contract. Since acquired by a trade in the 2023 offseason, Moore has failed to live up to the expectations. After finishing with 59 catches, 640 yards, and two touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland, he is in the midst of another lackluster campaign right now.
Through the first nine games of the season, Moore has put up 33 catches, 249 yards and zero touchdowns. Even Amari Cooper being traded or Jameis Winston taking over as the starting quarterback hasn't helped the former second-round pick. In Week 9 against the Chargers, Moore was only able to catch three of his nine targets, finishing with 28 yards.
Cedric Tillman has already seen an expanded role in recent weeks while Jaelon Darden and Jamari Thrash are also getting more playing time. Slowly diminishing Moore's role in favor of these players might benefit the Browns as it is looking less and less likely that the Browns will extend Moore's contract in the 2025 offseason.