Cade York Shockingly Signs With Browns' Division Rival in Week 14
By Jovan Alford
After getting surprisingly cut in September by the Washington Commanders, former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York has found his next opportunity.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, York is being added to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad and is in line to start with Bengals starter Evan McPherson being sidelined by a groin injury.
The Browns traded York to the Commanders during preseason and he kicked in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the veteran kicker struggled, missing two field goals from 47 and 56 yards out.
The Bengals hope York will perform better for them as McPherson has had issues this season (16-of-22 FG). The 23-year-old York was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. York was the Browns' starting kicker in 2022 but had his struggles.
The former LSU kicker made 24-of-32 field goals as a rookie, but couldn’t be depended on to make a field goal from 50-plus yards out (4-of-7) and between 30-39 yards (9-of-12). York also missed two field goals from 40-49 yards (6-of-8).
The Browns moved on from York last summer after acquiring veteran Dustin Hopkins in a trade from the Los Angeles Chargers.
The former fourth-round spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. However, York returned to Cleveland as they signed him this offseason. The former Browns kicker likely won’t take McPherson’s job, but it's a good opportunity for him to showcase himself to the other 31 teams in the league.
