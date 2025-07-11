Cavaliers Can Still Sign Low-Cost Free Agent Defender

The Cleveland Cavaliers deserve to be the favorites in the Eastern Conference after an incredibly strong 2024-25 season. Even if the ending didn't play out as hoped, the Cavs are one of the few teams not to lose key pieces in free agency and head into next season with championship aspirations.

Still, the team should consider adding to the end of its rotation, looking to bring in experience. One potential option could be current free agent and former Golden State Warriors defender Gary Payton II.

Looking at the current roster construction, the most important piece the team could add is a wing defender. Payton fights on defense and brings a level of physicality that would benefit Cleveland. Looking around the Eastern Conference, the biggest threat to the Cavs is the New York Knicks. It is hard to see any other team matching up against these two franchises, who are expected to be fully healthy and benefit from playoff experience. This furthers the idea that Payton makes sense as a signing for Cleveland.

Cavaliers Are a Clear Landing Spot for Gary Payton II

Payton can boost the team's depth and give a body to throw at New York's scoring options. This is a piece of why the Cavs traded for De'Andre Hunter in the middle of last season. Hunter can be an elite defensive option and a streaky scorer capable of carrying a team for short bursts. While Payton doesn't have the offensive ceiling of Hunter, it is a similar fit.

Signing Payton isn't going to be a high-dollar move, but one the team can easily afford even with the current cap restrictions. If the veteran wants the chance to play with a contending team, this is arguably the best fit. Cleveland not only can offer Payton a spot at the bottom of the rotation but a legitimate chance at winning a ring next season.

With the injuries in the conference, never has a path been clearer for a loaded roster. It is a move the team should at least explore as they continue to work towards making another championship run.