Cavaliers vs. Celtics Rivalry Rekindled by Hot Starts to Season
By Josh Ungar
For four years, from 2015 to 2018, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers were locked in an intense rivalry that culminated in the NBA Finals. The Warriors claimed the championship in 2015, 2017, and 2018, but the Cavaliers hold the ultimate trump card with their historic triumph in 2016.
Before battling the Warriors in the Finals during that four-year stretch, the Cavaliers had to navigate fierce competition in the Eastern Conference, often crossing paths with the Boston Celtics. In 2015, the Cavs eliminated the Celtics in five games in the first round. Two years later, in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals (ECF), Cleveland again bested Boston in five games. By 2018, the rivalry reached new heights as the Cavaliers outlasted the Celtics in a dramatic seven-game ECF series.
The Cleveland-Boston rivalry is among the best in the NBA today, with roots stretching back to 2008. That year, LeBron James led the Cavaliers against Boston's "Big Three" of Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The series was an instant classic, culminating in an epic Game 7 duel. Pierce scored 41 points to edge out LeBron’s 45, as the Celtics prevailed 97-92.
A decade later, in the 2018 ECF, the teams met for another unforgettable Game 7. This defensive battle saw Cleveland grind out an 87-79 victory, led by LeBron’s 35 points. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 24 points, solidifying his rise as a future star.
This season, the Cavaliers and Celtics are once again top contenders in the East. Through 20 games, Cleveland sits at 17-3, narrowly ahead of Boston at 16-3. The two teams are set to meet four times this season, with Round 1 already in the books.
On Nov. 19 at TD Garden, Boston handed Cleveland its first loss of the season with a thrilling 120-117 victory. The Celtics drained 22 of 41 three-pointers in that game, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 33 points, including a spectacular poster dunk over LeBron.
However, Cleveland has hit a bump in the road, losing its last two games to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The first loss came on November 27 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (RMFH) in Cleveland, where the Hawks snapped the Cavs’ perfect home record with a 135-124 win. Meanwhile, Boston is surging, riding a seven-game winning streak, including a 138-129 victory over the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City on November 29.
The Cavaliers and Celtics are set to collide again for Round 2 at RMFH on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 6 p.m. ET. Round 3 will take place on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in Cleveland, with Round 4 scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at TD Garden.
Early in the season, it’s clear that Cleveland and Boston are the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, seemingly on a collision course to meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. Sunday’s matchup, along with their February showdowns, could provide a preview of what promises to be an epic ECF battle between these two powerhouses.
