Controversial Browns Player Surprisingly Angling to Remain With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 and at the bottom of the AFC North coming out of their bye week to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With their season essentially over, the Browns are focused on the future. They have important decisions to make in the offseason to set themselves up better for next season.
One of those decisions is regarding offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his contract and after his demotion, his return to Cleveland seemed highly unlikely. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, however, the former first-round pick isn't completely ruling out re-signing with the Browns.
Browns News: LT Jed Wills Jr. Not Ruling Out Cleveland Return
Wills notably suffered an MCL injury last season and has struggled in his return this year. He has been in and out of the starting lineup due to nagging injuries before getting benched in favor of Dawand Jones. It was reported that Wills Jr. made a "business decision" to not play against the Ravens in Week 8, which cost him his starting job the following week.
Despite that confession, Wills is still considering returning to Cleveland. He said that if the Browns want him back, he would be willing to stay.
"On Monday, he noted that he likes it here and would be willing to stay if they want him back. “I’m like ‘wherever I’m wanted,’ you know what I mean?” he said. "- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
Regardless of what Wills wants, a fresh start could be good for both sides. The Browns could presumably get Wills on a bargain deal now that he has been demoted but trying to find a long-term solution to left tackle through the draft or free agency seems like the better move for the front office.