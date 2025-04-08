Controversial Browns Trade Would Finally Fix Deshaun Watson Mistake

The Cleveland Browns may be the only team in the NFL with no clue who will be their starting quarterback in 2025. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy QB on the roster, but it's hard to imagine him being under center in Week 1. With Deshaun Watson set to miss the entire season, it's obvious that the Browns will add either a rookie QB through the draft, or target a veteran like Kirk Cousins.

As a result, a day doesn't go by without a new signal-caller being speculated to the Browns. The latest name that has emerged is Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Browns had a private workout with Milroe and were impressed with the prospect.

Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the #Saints and #Browns that were described as “impressive.”



He also met with key members of the #Jets offensive staff and the #Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month. pic.twitter.com/iUXRStSDZr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2025

Browns Should Seriously Consider a Jalen Milroe Trade at the NFL Draft

Per Schultz, there will be competition for the services of the 22-year-old. The Jets, Steelers, and the Saints are also reportedly interested in Milroe, who is considered a top-five QB prospect in this draft class. At the same time, Milroe isn't expected to be drafted until later in the first round.

Considering that the Browns have the No. 33, No. 67, and No. 94 picks after the first round, Milroe could be a worthy flyer for GM Andrew Berry. Depending on how the big board shakes out, the Browns could consolidate a few of these picks to move up in the draft to select him.

Another possibility would be to trade down from the No. 2 overall pick. It would be a controversial decision, to be sure, but the Browns could move down in the first round and accumulate a ton of draft capital while still ending up with a top QB prospect.

The Browns previously made the mistake of going all-in on Watson and giving up their future to do so. A trade for Milroe would replenish their asset cabinet and set them up well for the future.

